Manualicons

Photo & Video Editor Icon Set

Get clean and high-quality icons for your next photo & video editor website and application. Manualicons comes with 185 individual icons in 6 different styles, it will definitely save you tons of time looking for the right icons and let you focus on the more important stuff.

Buy now - $15View all icons

Preview all icons

The set comes with 185 icons in 6 different styles. You can choose the right style to fit the design language of your website and application

ThinBoldTwo ToneSolidThin RoundedSolid Rounded
Thin
Bold
Twotone
Solid
Thin rounded
Solid rounded

Multiple file formats

You will get 185 icons with 6 styles. That's 1,100 icons in total. Each icon comes with the multiple file formats, plus a customizable .sketch file

Easily import all icons into IconJar. Manage, organize and search faster with proper groups and tags!

Customizable colors

Easily change the color of all icons in Sketch via Shared Style. With couple of clicks, get the right icon style for the rest of your app.

Compatible with Sketch 43.2 and above. Simple video instruction is included to teach you how to change the color.

Sample screens in SketchExtended

Get access to 15 properly organized sample screens in Sketch utilizing icons from Manualicons. Included only in the Extended package!

Sketch frameView all screens

Get the icons now

Regular

  • 185 icons in 6 styles
  • Up to 5 users
  • For commercial or personal projects
  • Free updates forever
  • No sample screens in Sketch
  • Can’t be included in any sellable items on ThemeForest, UI8 and other marketplaces
Buy now - $15

Extended

  • 185 icons in 6 styles
  • Unlimited users
  • For commercial or personal projects
  • Free updates forever
  • Sample screens in Sketch included
  • Include up to 50 icons in sellable items on ThemeForest, UI8 and other marketplaces
Buy now - $25

Have any questions or requests?
Click on the chat icon in the bottom right corner to get in touch.

ManualiconsGet it now!or share it onTwitterFacebook